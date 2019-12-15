Home

Larkin Mortuary-Riverton
3688 W 12600 S
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-4850
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary-Riverton
3688 W 12600 S
Riverton, UT 84065
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Hamilton Ridge Ward
5562 West 13680 South
Herriman, UT
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton Ridge Ward
5562 West 13680 South
Herriman, UT
Jack LeRoy Harsh


1936 - 2019
Jack LeRoy Harsh Obituary
Jack LeRoy Harsh
1936 - 2019
Jack passed away on December 13, 2019 in Riverton, UT. He was born on November 20, 1936 in Murray, UT to Joseph Merrill and Thelma Wardell Harsh. He married Jean McKenzie and they are the parents of 6 children.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Hamilton Ridge Ward, 5562 West 13680 South, Herriman, UT. A visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8 pm at Larkin Mortuary Riverton, 3688 West 12600 South and Wednesday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 am prior to the services at the church.
For extended obituary, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 15, 2019
