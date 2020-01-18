|
|
Jack Shelton Larsen
1935 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband, colorful, charismatic Dad and "the best Grandpa ever" died on January 6, at the age of 84, in peace and comfort after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Our family was blessed to have shared a joyous holiday season with him and grateful he was in good health (considering) and high spirits during many family gatherings and celebrations. He enjoyed the presence of all his children and grandchildren who were all in town and by his side during his final days.
Jack attended East High School and the University of Utah. He married his high school sweetheart, DeeAnn Holley Larsen, in the Salt Lake Temple on April 19,1956, and together raised a family that brought them unsurpassed joy and pride. Children: Jack Steven (Rita), Dan (Chris), Holly Dean (Jim), Tracy Musso (Rich). Grandchildren: Tom (Melissa), Chase (Alli), Sienna; Ryan, Marley and Robby Dean; and Jack Musso. Great Grandchildren: Ava, Max and Ozzie Jack.
One of five children born to L.A. Larsen and Linzy Shelton Larsen, Jack was preceded in death by the entire "Princeton Avenue" clan; his brothers Stan and Kent, and sisters Colleen Norman and Carolyn Barnes. He was the revered "fun" Uncle to a fabulous band of nephews and nieces who continue to gather often; their closeness is a testament to the L.A. and Linzy Larsen heritage.
Jack was successful in life and in business. He was a true entrepreneur and inherent salesperson who established three prominent businesses, and always "the Boss." He was over-indulgent with family and friends; and cared for his employees and had a keen interest in their welfare and families. He was a generous patron (mostly anonymous) and provided an abundance of kind acts to others including support and gifts of appreciation to missionaries, military, police and firemen. He was a cowboy and fly-fisherman at heart, an avid sports fan; cheering for the Utes and Chicago Cubs!
His friendships were plenty and he continued to garner friends and maintain meaningful relationships throughout his life. He cherished his friends and "golf buddies" who provided monumental good times, lots of laughs and created legendary memories and stories that will long be retold.
Most of all he was extremely proud of his grandkids, he was always present in their lives, cheering from the bleachers and encouraging their talents and dreams. He relished in their bright futures and loved teaching them life lessons; recently instructing his 15 year old grandson how to drive his sports car; elated about the recent birth of his great grandson; and happy to help another grandson pick out an engagement ring for his fiancée. Grandpa was the one who was called first to share a moment, a feat, or if they needed to be bailed out of trouble in the middle of the night (on multiple occasions). The enormous love and devotion he had for DeeAnn, his children and grandchildren was returned to him tenfold.
Our family would like to thank his friends for their love and thoughtful care and concern. He asked for no funeral, viewing or services of any kind, and the family was warned that he would show his displeasure if they did not honor his wishes. After all he was "the Boss!"
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020