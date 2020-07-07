Jack W. McDonald

July 22, 1940 ~ July 5, 2020

Evanston, WY-Jack W McDonald, age 79, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. He was born on July 22, 1940, in Talmage, Utah. He married the love of his life and best friend, Bonnie Williams. They celebrated their fifty-ninth anniversary five days before his death.

Jack is survived by his wife, Bonnie, three children, Rik W (Cindy), Jay W (Christine), Keri (Jeffrey) Wilde, twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Stephen D. McDonald and Kelly C. McDonald. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Jack was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Serving in many callings over his lifetime, he most enjoyed his time as a Scout Master and providing church services McKay Dee Hospital. Jack loved the gospel and modeled Christ's teachings in his everyday life.

Jack graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics from Brigham Young University in 1962. He proudly worked as an Administrator in government service for forty-two years with the United States Forest Service. He was a vigilant advocate of the environment and served in many positions, including Deputy Regional Forester. He was a responsible citizen who engaged in politics and pursued lifelong education.

Jack was a community servant and especially loved serving as President of The Union Station Foundation and Golden Spike Foundation.

Jack loved sports. He spent countless hours coaching youth sports, not only for his own children but also many others from his local community. He was an avid Utah Jazz fan and loved taking Bonnie to college football games all over the country.

Jack was interested in hunting, fishing, and traveling the world. His vacations to California with Bonnie always included fishing from the Santa Monica pier. As a testament to his character, Jack enjoyed visiting with homeless persons on the pier and always gave away his catch.

Jack was a unique blend of kindness and grit. He was generous, selfless, friendly, and overall a genuinely good human being. Although he dealt with some physical limitations, he never saw those limitations as restrictions on his ability to share his talents with the world. He lived life on life's terms with dignity and grace.

Above all, Jack loved his wife Bonnie and the family they had together. He cultivated a personal relationship with each and every family member. Jack always kept his word and put his family's needs above his own. "My father didn't tell me how to live: He lived and let me watch him do it," Clarence Budington Kelland.

Jack's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and aides at McKay Dee Hospital, Intermountain Home Care, and Intermountain Hospice for the love and care they showed Jack. As expected, he was a favorite among the nurses.

Graveside services for immediate family only will be held on July 8, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store