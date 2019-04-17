|
|
Jack Wesley Rose
In Loving Memory
Jack Wesley Rose, age 87, passed away on April 13, 2019 in Provo, UT. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at the Nelson Mortuary located at 4780 N. University Avenue in Provo, UT from 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday 4/18. The following morning services will be held at the LDS Chapel located at 650 Stadium Avenue in Provo, UT. A viewing is scheduled from 9:30-10:30am with the funeral service to commence at 11:00am. For complete obituary and condolences please visit www.nelsonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019