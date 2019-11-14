|
Jackie "Jack" Gilliam
June 27, 1956 ~ Aug 31, 2019
Jackie "Jack" Gilliam, 63, passed away outdoors-where he was always the most at ease-on a beautiful late-summer day, August 31, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah, from complications of metastatic thyroid cancer.
He was born June 27, 1956, to James and Myrtle (Couper) Gilliam in Des Moines, Iowa. For much of his adult life Jack experienced homelessness. Due to a series of strokes, he spent the last decades of his life in a wheelchair, dependent on the kindness of others.
Jack never married or had children, but had a large extended family of fellow travelers, friends and benefactors on the street. Like most of us, he was a complex character-funny, mischievous, irreverent, generous, irascible, charming, loyal, stubborn and kind-but greatly loved by all who took the time to get to know him.
Jack is survived by his best friend and tireless caregiver Michael Cardona, by Greg Matis and Ted Pierce, by Isaac Atencio, Eric Stone and Gillian Sitton of Salt Lake Barber Company, by countless other friends on the street, and by hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people who gave him food, clothes, money, comfort and encouragement during his decades without a home.
Thanks to the dedicated staff at University Hospital, Spring Creek Healthcare Center, and Canyon Hospice, who cared for Jack in his final days, as well as countless other caregivers who served him over the years.
A memorial service celebrating Jack's life will be held in the Curiosity Corner on the main floor of the Leonardo this Saturday, November 16, at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the many wonderful organizations that serve Utah's homeless, for example Volunteers of America Utah. Better yet, stop and get to know someone who is experiencing homelessness.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 14, 2019