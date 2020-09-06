1929 ~ 2020

Jackie "Jack" Ray Young, age 90, beloved husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa passed away peacefully August 30, 2020 in Herriman, Utah surrounded by his children.

He was born November 18, 1929 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to John Brazelton Young and Bessie Catherine Boyer, one of five children.

He was raised in Oklahoma and graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, Oklahoma.

Jack enlisted and served in the Army from 1948 to 1954 during the Korean War. Jack then enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1955 and served until 1985 when he retired as an E-8 Master Sergeant. Jack also spent 33 years as a United States Postal Worker, retiring in 1985.

Jack married Janice Kay Brown on December 3, 1954. They were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple in May of 1956. They spent 64 years together before she passed away. Jack and Janice lived in White City, Utah for 47 years, before moving to Riverton, Utah.

Jack was an avid BYU football fan and loved talking BYU football with whoever was around and would tolerate him. He loved collecting model cars, and has quite an extensive collection. He enjoyed camping with his wife. They were members of Good Sams Club; Olympus Seagulls Chapter. They served 9 years on the state staff where they made lifelong friends.

Jack and Janice were lifelong steadfast members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They served a mission together in Plattville, Wisconsin from Nov 1985-Nov 1986. They were then assigned to work in the Genealogy Library at the Utah State Prison for 5 years, followed by working at the Jordan River Temple. They also served two stake missions.

Survivors include his children Jill Petersen (Steve), Joyce Castillo (Brad, deceased), Ed Young (Becky), Gary Young (Carrie), Jana Hawkes (Boyd), Judy Russell (John), and Julie Baker (Larry); two brothers Bob Young and Jimmy Young; 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; and 2 grand puppies. He was preceded in death by his wife Janice, his parents, one sister, one brother, and a grandson Christian.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the LDS Stake Center, 4510 West 11800 South, Riverton, Utah, with a Viewing from 10:00-12:30 at the Stake Center.

Burial with Military Honors will be in the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah after the services. Arrangements were made with Larkin Mortuary.



