Jacob Andrew Miller
Sept. 7, 1995 - Sept. 4, 2019
Our dear Jake was a bright light on this earth from the day he came into the world on September 7, 1995. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to parents Rodney Andrew Miller and Wendy Lynn Giles Fuller. In his nearly 24 years here, he touched many lives and lived his life with a truly open heart and a wide-eyed curiosity.
Jake had many incredible gifts and talents. He had a keen intellect and a fascination with many different subjects. He was a gifted musician playing several instruments but choosing primarily the cello. He played with the Utah Youth Symphony for three years and then later with the University of Utah Philharmonic, where he served as principal cellist in the 2017-2018 school year. In recent years, Jake had been working on his own compositions - publishing many songs and creating music for video games under the name ButtonMasher.
Perhaps Jake's most special gift was his ability to share his joy and magic with those he loved. Jake had deep connections with his parents and stepparents: Rodney and Kerri Miller and Wendy and Brian Fuller; his siblings: Taylor (Evan) Glover, Joshua Miller, Matthew Fuller and Sage Weber; and his nephew Henry Andrew Glover. He also had very close relationships with his aunt Crystal ("Dode") and uncle Nicholas Hansen and cousins Asher and Kai. There were many other special people in Jake's life. He deeply loved his grandparents Larry and Judy Giles and Larry and Nancy Chadwick and aunts Sara Chadwick and Beth (Danny) Trahan. He had many good friends, particularly Brittany Parker and Juliette Facklam. Jake was also warmly embraced by and loved spending time with the family of his stepmom Kerri Miller. He enjoyed participating in their many family traditions and gaining bonus grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jake was taken from us in a tragic automobile accident on Sept 4, 2019. We will not focus on the tragedy that took Jake from us, instead we will remember the world's greatest hugs, the spirited rounds of D&D, the amazing family trips, the late night video games, and the hearty belly laughs. As difficult as it will be, we will carry on in a way that honors his indelible spirit and great capacity for love.
A celebration of life will be held for Jake on Thursday, September 12, at The Chateau at LeJardin, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd (10600 South), Sandy UT. There will be an open house from 6:00 - 7:30 with a service from 7:30 - 8:00. Online condolences welcomed at larkincares.com.
In lieu of flowers, for those who would like to honor Jake, the family asks for donations to the Humane Society of Utah or the Utah Youth Symphony in Jacob's name.
