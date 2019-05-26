Jacqueline Hunsaker

Walkenhorst

1930 - 2019

Our beloved and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jacqueline Hunsaker Walkenhorst, known to all as Jackie, passed away peacefully at age 89, on May 23, 2019 at her residence in Draper, Utah. She was born on April 28, 1930, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Reuel Weldon and Zilpha Cox Hunsaker.

She graduated from West High School and later met her eternal companion, Wilford Charles Walkenhorst at an LDS roadshow activity. They were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on June 9, 1949, beginning a 51-year marriage of love and devotion.

Jackie attended the University of Utah. She had an active social life and served as the Ski Club President. Professionally she worked at Huish Distributing and at Utah Employment Security.

The crowning achievement of her life was as a mother and matriarch - raising six children and enjoying 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She taught her posterity to love and serve through her example. She always welcomed family and friends to a home filled with warmth and her trademark hospitality. Her efforts created close family bonds that will be her legacy. Her family remembers there was "beauty all around" because there was "love at home" with Jackie.

Jackie's exuberance for life showed in her dedication to the gospel of Jesus Christ. She lived its principles and shared her strong and unwavering testimony often. She showed Christlike love to everyone, making them feel loved and accepted.

Jackie was a beautiful and elegant woman with a refined sense of style. She made friends wherever she went and had a way of making you feel you were the most important person in the world. She loved to dress for every event as if it was a grand occasion and did not want to miss out on any conversation or gathering.

Jackie is survived by her four sons and two daughters, Gregory (Janine), Pleasant Grove; Melanie (Brad) Fitch, Draper; Tamara, Draper; Kyle (RJ), Los Angeles; Kevin (Sherri), Alpine; and Darrin (Cynthia), Salt Lake City and a large extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilford; father and mother, Reuel and Zilpha; brother, Weldon (Pauline); and sister, Bonnie (Kelsey) Shoemaker.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Ashford Assisted Living, Summit Hospice and Legacy Senior Living, and a special thanks to Larkin Mortuary and the Draper 17th Ward for the funeral services.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Draper 2nd Ward building, 1617 East 12700 South Draper, UT. Family and friends are invited to greet the family during a viewing on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 South), in Sandy and again on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the services at the church. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, please visit larkincares.com.



Published in Deseret News from May 26 to May 29, 2019