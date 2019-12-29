|
Jacqueline Leffler Alexander
1980 ~ 2019
Murray, Utah-Our beloved daughter, sister, mother, passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2019 (age 39). Jacqueline was born on February 2, 1980, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was named after her paternal grandmother, Jacqueline Peirce Leffler, and was the youngest of the six Leffler children. She grew up in Sandy, Utah and graduated from Brighton High School, class of '98. She loved sports of all kinds. She played volleyball and basketball for Brighton.
Jacque loved life and was a joy to be around. She was unique in many ways and often the "life of the party". She always tried to help others, even when her health was failing. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, spontaneous singing and contagious laughter.
As the mother of two beautiful children, Julian & Lexi, she took joy in watching them grow to adulthood. She loved her children more than anything else in life. How lucky Jacque was to work at a job she loved! She was employed at Jet Blue Airlines for over 20 years. During that time, she made long lasting friendships and was able to travel to many exciting destinations.
Jacque is survived by: parents, Steven Gary & Mira Green Leffler of Ivins, Utah; siblings, Stephanie Leffler of Ivins, Utah; Julie Ann Leffler (Chad Jason) Watt of Vernal, Utah; Douglas Gary (Beka Barron) Leffler of Cub River, Idaho; Sarah Leffler Suguturaga of South Jordan, Utah; Philip Brian (Burcu Ozmen) Leffler of Irvine, California; children, Julian Wray Alexander, Jr. and Lexi Jacqueline Alexander; 7 nieces, 6 nephews.
It is hard to say goodbye to someone you love so dearly. Jacque will be greatly missed by all those who were close to her. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother and friend. We will always treasure the time we spent together and look forward to being with her again in the next life. Jacque, we love you!
In Lieu of flowers, an education fund will be set up for her children, Julian and Lexi Alexander.
For more information on this, contact a member of the family.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019