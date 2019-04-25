Home

Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Mount Olympus Ward Chapel:
4635 South Lanark Rd
SLC, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Mount Olympus Ward Chapel
4635 South Lanark Rd
SLC, UT
View Map
Jacqueline Maurie Benson Bell


Jacqueline Maurie Benson Bell Obituary
Jacqueline Maurie Benson Bell
1925 - 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Jacqueline Maurie Benson Bell, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Jacque was born May 17, 1925, to Serge and Linda Benson in Logan, Utah. Met and married Jay Bell, of Ogden, Utah. They were married on August 25, 1950, in the Logan, Utah temple
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 11:30 AM at the Mount Olympus Ward Chapel: 4635 South Lanark Rd. SLC, Utah 84124, with a viewing preceding from 10:00 - 11:15. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 25, 2019
