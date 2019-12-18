|
|
Jacquelyn Bryant
3/6/1930 ~ 12/16/2019
Jacquelyn Larsen Faulkner Bryant passed away at her home in Murray, UT. She was born in Salt Lake City, UT to William C. and Bernece Larsen Faulkner.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Murray 12th Ward, 363 E. Vine Street. A viewing will be Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, and at the church on Saturday from 12:00-12:45 p.m. For a longer obituary and condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 18, 2019