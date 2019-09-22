|
|
September 23, 1933 ~
September 18, 2019
Jackie Marie Lewis Nielsen was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from East High School, and attended Westminster College, where she met her husband Ronald R. Nielsen. They married in 1955 and raised six children.
Jackie was fun-loving, quick witted, hospitable and a devoted wife, mother and friend. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, and playing board games with her family. She was happiest when serving others, and enjoyed meeting new people as a greeter at church. She loved Jesus and was a faithful prayer warrior. Jackie was a life -long member of the First Baptist Church of Salt Lake City, where she taught Sunday School for many years, and continued to serve until her death. She loved all people and demonstrated it well. She had a special place in her heart for animals.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Helen Lewis Menter, and Alpha W. Lewis; sister Carolyn Lewis Bunting; brother Jerry Lewis; and granddaughter Rachel Dunning Anderson.
She is survived by her faithful husband of 64 years, Ronald R. Nielsen; brother Doug (Ann) Lewis; six children, Karen (Rick) Dunning, Bruce Nielsen, Kathy (Fred) Byus, Brad (Heather) Nielsen, Kelly (Peter) Roberts and Blake Nielsen; 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 777 South 1300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. Visitation with the family will be from 10:30 am to 11:45 am, and the service will begin at 12:00 noon. Funeral Director, Neil O'Donnell and Sons.
Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church of SLC or the Salt Lake Humane Society.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 22, 2019