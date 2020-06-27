January 20, 1927 ~ June 15, 2020
Jacquelyn Woodruff Clements passed away on June 15, 2020, at the age of 93. Our beautiful mother began life in Salt Lake City as the only daughter of Evelyn Ballif Woodruff and Wilford Owen Woodruff, later divorced. Yale Avenue was the setting of her happy early childhood memories. Mom enjoyed friends to roller skate and play jacks with or to explore the creek that ran through their back yard, trips on the bus to the 10 cent movies in town, and walking down to 11th East to buy penny candy. Later, as the only daughter of a working single mother, her four brothers grew up under their sister's watchful, loving care. She helped her mother with the endless chores and responsibilities of rearing a family with limited resources. She attended Uintah Elementary, East High, and then graduated from the University of Utah where she affiliated with the women of the Chi Omega Sorority.
While at the U, she met her dashing "Utah Man", Blaine Snow Clements, on a blind date and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on August 20, 1948. For the next 69 years, they were bound together by their love and commitment to each other and their four children. Following Dad's orthodontic training, they settled in the San Francisco Bay Area to build Dad's practice and raise their growing family. They loved the San Francisco Peninsula and the friends they made during those years. Mom made life-long friends among her church associates, Book Club, and Sunday Night Study Group. One of Mom's greatest accomplishments was her selfless devotion to her mother. For more than 30 years, Mom included her mother in the everyday events of our family life. Mom devoted much of her time and efforts to ensuring our grandmother was happy and enjoying life in her later years.
It is difficult to talk about Mom without including Dad. Their individual gifts and talents meshed well as they created a fulfilling, purposeful life together. Mom loved arranging the gorgeous flowers Dad planted and nurtured. She tastefully decorated the attractive family homes that Dad bought and sold. She managed a peaceful, orderly, calm home while Dad pursued professional and personal achievements. Dad was the "leading man" and Mom was the "supporting actress" in the drama of their life. Not that Mom was forgettable in any way. She was stylish, lovely, warm, friendly, and intelligent. She had a wonderful smile, a fun sense of humor, and an easy laugh. In spite of life's challenges and disappointments, Mom was a cheerful person who found much in life to be happy about. She inspired optimism and confidence in the hearts of her children and grandchildren, believing in our dreams and providing opportunities to achieve our goals.
Mom was a gracious hostess. Whatever the occasion, Mom warmly welcomed and attended to the needs of her family or guests. Delicious Sunday roast dinners, patio barbecues, and holiday celebrations all were thoughtfully planned and beautifully executed. Up to her last days, when dementia had robbed her of intelligible speech, Mom's instinct was to offer refreshments to visitors and caregivers. Her grandchildren have delightful memories of "Gammy" providing a unique, unlikely pool-side treat…lemonade, Oreo cookies, and grapes!
Mom's faith in God and testimony of the Lord, Jesus Christ, were imprinted on her DNA. The prophets of her youth were "Uncle Heber" and "Uncle George Albert", family and neighbors. Her family history was laden with ancestors who loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the living prophets of their day enough to sacrifice all for the building of the Kingdom of God. Mom lived her faith and covenants as she did everything else, with grace.
Mom is survived by her children, Michael (Rogene) Acampo, CA; Sharie (Michael Johnson) Murray, UT; Jordan (Julie) Murray, UT; and Joni (Clay Henderson) Kaysville, UT; 18 grandchildren, and 43 greatgrandchildren, and her youngest brother, Wilford Bruce Woodruff (Patti) Holladay, UT. She was preceded in death by her husband, three brothers and her mother. A family graveside service was held at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery in Holladay, Utah, on June 23rd, 2020.
Special gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to Canyon Home Care and Hospice for their extraordinarily tender care of our mother during this COVID-19 pandemic closure of assisted living centers. Thanks as well to The Ridge at Cottonwood for their loving care of Mom through her declining years, and to Linda Timothy, Mom and Dad's wonderful at home caregiver.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wilford Woodruff Papers Foundation at wilfordwoodruffpapers.org
