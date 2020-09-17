1940 ~ 2020
American Fork, UT-Our beloved wife, mother, sister, Gammy, and Great Gammy passed away peacefully September 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family members after a fierce battle with leukemia. She was born on November 8, 1940, in Farmington, New Mexico, the first child of Wayne and Helen Stradling.
She grew up primarily in the Four Corners area where she started her family, later moving to Utah in 1984. She had a very successful career in real estate. She received numerous awards, served on boards, and was well respected in her industry.
Jackie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and never wavered in her testimony. She and her husband Ken served two missions together, including one in Nauvoo, IL.
Jackie had a natural knack for gardening and loved to see things grow. She loved to sew and create beautiful things. She served as the leader of the sewing room on her mission in Nauvoo. During her illness she made over 30 quilts for future grandchildren. She made over 800 masks, which she donated to patients and frontline healthcare workers at Huntsman Cancer Hospital as well as to family and friends. Then, she was able to create a big scrapbook for each one of her children and herself.
She is survived by her husband Ken Wilkes; her children, Mike McGee (Audrey), Scott McGee (Debbie), Valerie Walke (Wade), Karen Tiberius (Trace), Lori Robinson (Steve), Steve Swenson (Natiri); stepchildren, Brandon Wilkes (Regan), Chad Wilkes (Britney), Marnie Fernandez; 39 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 5 siblings: Sally Graham (Major), Greg Stradling (Sally Ann), Kim Stradling (Bobby), Kennard Stradling (Andra), Mary Beth Simpson, and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Helen Stradling; her sister Sharon McCabe; her daughter Kristi Bowen; and her granddaughter Lacey McGee.
The family would like to thank all those who have come to visit, express concern, or have helped in any way. Ken and the whole family wish to express their special thanks to her daughters Valerie Walke and Lori Robinson for their tender care of their mother over the last 15 months since her diagnosis. Special thanks also to her incredible doctors and nurses at Huntsman Cancer Hospital.
A viewing will be held at Anderson and Sons Mortuary at 49 E 100 N, American Fork on Friday from 6 to 8pm. Those wishing to attend should sign up for a time at andersonmortuary.com
.
A family-only funeral service will be held Saturday at the Manila Stake Center located at 850 N 900 E, American Fork, Utah 84003, with a viewing from 11:45am to 12:45pm. Funeral services to begin at 1pm. Masks are requested.
Interment will be at American Fork Cemetery.