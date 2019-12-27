|
JaLayne Garlick Bangerter
Mar 31, 1961 ~ Dec 23, 2019
JaLayne Garlick Bangerter (1961-2019) passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2019 at age 58. Born in Provo, Utah on March 31, 1961 she was the oldest child of G. Jay and Elaine Hicken Garlick. JaLayne grew up in American Fork, Utah and graduated from AF High School in 1978. She graduated from Brigham Young University in 1984 with a degree in Home Economics Education. While at BYU she met Glenn Paulo Bangerter and they were married on December 17, 1981 in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of seven children.
JaLayne had a vibrant and glowing personality that softly drew people to her. Her humor, intelligence and talents were refined and uplifting to all and will be missed. She was a gifted pianist and shared all her gifts generously. She had a strong testimony and love for the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and strove to live it and share it by example and deed. She served continuously in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in all areas.
She had a special gift in working with children and for over 20 years served in the Primary, most of the time as the music leader. From 2015-2018 she and her husband served as Mission President and Wife in the Brazil Salvador South Mission. She deeply loved the people of Salvador Brazil and Bahia and was admired and loved by the over 350 missionaries who she served.
Her sudden passing leaves many loved ones at a loss - she was a choice friend and comfort to many, and happily accomplished as a seamstress, hostess, pianist, homemaker, mother, aunt, grandmother and wife. Recently she has been serving as a missionary with her husband at the MTC in Provo, Utah.
JaLayne will be deeply missed by her husband, Paulo, 7 children: Adam (Lindsey Kauffman), Claire (Michael Owen), Lauren (Todd Wilde), Andrew (Caitlyn King), Seth (Hollie King), Lincoln (Meeresa Gilbert), and Steven Grant as well as her 22 grandchildren (the youngest was born just minutes before she passed away) - they are: Abby, Alina, Eliza, Anna JaLayne, Jay, Page, Noah, Emma, Sydney, Sarah, Ellie, Caleb, Russell, Grace, Mazie, Austin, Max, Jane, Kate, Alice, Sadie, and Lily JaLayne. Also her Father, G. Jay Garlick and mother-in-law Geraldine Hamblin Bangerter as well as siblings, Steven Garlick (Dianne), Kami Larson (Alan), Marne' Reneer (Brad), and David Garlick (Annette) and 18 brothers and sisters in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, many choice and close friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday December 30th at 11am at the American Fork East Stake Center located at 825 East 500 North American Fork, Utah. A viewing will also be held prior to the services from 9:30-10:30am as well as on Sunday evening December 29th from 6pm to 8pm at the same location.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019