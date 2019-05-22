Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
chapel
363 East Vine Street
Murray, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
chapel
363 East Vine Street
Murray, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fischio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Fischio


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James A. Fischio
1941 ~ 2019
James Anthony Fischio "Jim" beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away May 19, 2019 at age 77. Jim was born June 15, 1941, on Father's Day, in American Fork, Utah to Anthony and Afton Fischio. He graduated from Granite High School in 1959. Jim served an LDS mission laboring in the Swiss Mission and northern Italy from 1962-1964. He married his life-long sweetheart Patricia Sperry in the Salt Lake Temple on December 30, 1964. Jim's love of adventure and people inspired him to travel throughout the world. His love for music is diverse and vast, and he bestowed his passion for music to his children. He adored, was adored, and shall not be forgotten… in the end he wanted nothing more.
Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia; children: Anthony Todd (Tonya), Heidi (Doug), Mike (Stacie), Tracy (Shannon), Stephanie (Sarah), Liberty (John), and Emily (Wendy); 17 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Patsy (Robert), Gaye (Dean), and Joye. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Afton; and brother-in-law, Doran.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the chapel located at 363 East Vine Street in Murray, at 11:00 a.m. The viewings will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. and Thursday at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Jim's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff, and friends made at Fresenius Kidney Care Wasatch Dialysis. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ().
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now