James A. Fischio

1941 ~ 2019

James Anthony Fischio "Jim" beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away May 19, 2019 at age 77. Jim was born June 15, 1941, on Father's Day, in American Fork, Utah to Anthony and Afton Fischio. He graduated from Granite High School in 1959. Jim served an LDS mission laboring in the Swiss Mission and northern Italy from 1962-1964. He married his life-long sweetheart Patricia Sperry in the Salt Lake Temple on December 30, 1964. Jim's love of adventure and people inspired him to travel throughout the world. His love for music is diverse and vast, and he bestowed his passion for music to his children. He adored, was adored, and shall not be forgotten… in the end he wanted nothing more.

Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia; children: Anthony Todd (Tonya), Heidi (Doug), Mike (Stacie), Tracy (Shannon), Stephanie (Sarah), Liberty (John), and Emily (Wendy); 17 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Patsy (Robert), Gaye (Dean), and Joye. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Afton; and brother-in-law, Doran.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the chapel located at 363 East Vine Street in Murray, at 11:00 a.m. The viewings will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. and Thursday at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.

Jim's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff, and friends made at Fresenius Kidney Care Wasatch Dialysis. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ( ).

