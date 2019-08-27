|
James Albert Crookston
1928-2019
James Albert Crookston passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. He was born October 21, 1928 in Sugarhouse, Utah. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the LDS Brighton Branch Church, 8171 State Rte 152, Brighton, UT with a viewing prior from 10:00-10:45 AM. A Viewing will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 S. Highland Drive Salt Lake City, Utah Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 6:00-8:00P.M. For a full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019