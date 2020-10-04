1/2
James Atkinson
1973 - 2020
Jim was born in Salt Lake City on the 13th of January 1973. He passed away on the 27th of September 2020 at the age of 47. He was also known as Jim Pugh or Jim Trane. He was adopted by Dennis and Patricia Pugh who were later divorced. Dennis remarried to Phyllis Laterza and had 3 more children - Kristene, Christopher, and Bradley. Patricia had a son Scott and then remarried to Don Trane who had 2 of his own children - Gar and Nic. Later in life Jim found his birth parents Susan Slattery and George Morris, Susan has two children - Haverley and Gabriel.
Jim was married in 1993 to Denise Davenport and they later divorced, together they had two children, Brayd and Ahlia.
Jim was very industrious and liked to build and work on things. He worked at Boeing and was self-employed with his own companies - Jim Atkinson Painting and Big Daddy Trucking. He was also a great mechanic and welder.
Jim enjoyed helping others, he was hard working until later in his life when he was diagnosed with Systemic Scleroderma, in about 2011. The disease caused him to lose much of his mobility, especially in his hands, but he continued to help people with his vast knowledge. In his later years while living with his disease he also battled with addiction.
Jim was Preceded in death by his Dad Dennis Pugh, Grandparents Wally and Myrla Atkinson, who all loved him dearly, and other family.
A Celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 beginning at 10:30 AM at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South in Salt Lake City. Inurnment to follow the services at Larkin Sunset Lawn Cemetery. Social distancing and masks will be required.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
