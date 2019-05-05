1947 ~ 2019

James B. Deering, III, passed away April 30, 2019 in North Salt Lake, Utah, after a brave battle with cancer. Jim was born July 20, 1947, in Hailey, Idaho, to Jay Deering and Larie Jensen. He worked as the controller of Machinery Center Inc., buying and selling heavy mining equipment internationally. He later opened his own company, Deering Machinery or Deemaco.

Jim is survived by his two sisters, Barbara (Dave) Inchausti and Patricia Cox, his former wife, Vicki Shaw Freeland, and their four children, James (Holly), Jodi (Bryan) Petersen, Travis (Carol) and Tammy Moosman. He married Lainey Anderson in 1981, and joined her in raising her three children, Dori Murphy, Michelle (Mike) Somers and James Murphy. He leaves behind 16 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Eston.

Jim was an outdoor enthusiast who loved taking his family skiing, hunting, boating, camping and fishing, always welcoming any of his children's friends to come along. He taught his three boys to be responsible hunters, handymen and do-it-yourselfers. Jim and Lainey spent many years crabbing and fishing in Oregon. He strived for perfection in everything he did, from his yard to his automobiles. He always had compliments on how great his yard looked.

An avid and passionate Utes fan, Jim looked forward to the football season and game day in his sideline seats at Rice Eccles Stadium. When he became too ill to use his season tickets, he loved sharing them with his children, grandchildren and friends.

Jim stayed upbeat and loving to his family until the end, and he will be remembered and loved forever. GO UTES!

A memorial service will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E., where friends may visit family from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment Bountiful City Cemetery following the service.

