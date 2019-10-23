|
|
James A. Bailey "Jim"
May 27,1938 - Oct.19, 2019
Jim Bailey passed away holding hands with his sweetheart in the early morning hours of October 19, 2019. He was born May 27, 1938 in Salt Lake City to Owen James Bailey and Lydia Hoglund Bailey; the fourth of four children.
Jim established early on the work ethic that would be a prevalent trait through the rest of his years: working as a newsboy, cutting lawns, working the counter at a soda fountain, and making deliveries on his bike until he could drive. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Mexico mission at a time when it was divided into only two missions. He was also proud of his service to our country in the 2nd Army Armored Division. On August 1, 1963 he was sealed to his eternal companion, Andrea Ellis in the Salt Lake Temple. His career began as a steel building contractor where he worked diligently with different companies for 30 years. He suffered a heart attack in 1996 which pushed him to retirement. Unable to remain still, he took a job at the North Cove Estates and eventually moved to his second career as a support team member for Larkin Mortuary. He thoroughly enjoyed this new occupation for the next 22 years. He continued to work and serve others right up until his last days.
As a member of the church, Jim served in many capacities: Elders' Quorum, High Priest Group, Bishopric, and many years as a ward and stake clerk. He truly embodied quiet sacrifice and made everyone he came into contact with feel important.
When Jim did encounter free time, he enjoyed his roses and well-manicured shrubbery. For many years his favorite pastime was walking and throwing frisbees for his beloved dog Lily. His hobbies over the years included: building models, old radio shows, vintage cars, and history movies and books.
Jim will have a joyous reunion with his parents and his siblings who preceded him in death: Owen, Lydia, Mildred, Robert and Jack.
He is survived by and will be deeply missed by his loving wife Andrea and his six children: Margaret (Dean) Leary, James (Sarah) Bailey, Alan (Tami) Bailey, Jeff Bailey, Mary (Steve) Foster, Becky (Tracy) Simpson and 15 grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as "Dadoo."
His family would like to thank sincerely all of the doctors and nurses who cared for him, especially the man they credit with giving them an extra 23 years together, Dr. Brent Muhlestein.
Jim's wish was to be cremated, and never wanting to draw attention to himself, made a great compromise for his family's sake to allow for memorial services.
Visitation with family: Friday, October 25th from 6-8 PM at Larkin Mortuary's Sunset Lawn, located at 2350 East 1300 South in Salt Lake.
Visitation with family: Saturday, October 26th from 10:30-11:45 AM at the Douglas Ward, located at 721 South 1200 East in Salt Lake. A funeral service will follow from 12:00-1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the James Bailey Memorial Fund has been set up at America First Credit Union for donations to help with medical expenses, and funeral costs.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019