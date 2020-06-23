About 20 years ago, I found the Whites living in the adjoining ward in Cottonwood Heights. It was good to connect after all those years with them both. Brother White was my wonderful scoutmaster in Billings - he had a significant impact on my growing up years. I mirrored his style when I served as scoutmaster in the Cottonwood Heights 5th Ward. I was glad that Brother White could attend the ceremony where I was awarded a BSA District Award of Merit in 2008. I have notified six of his old Billings scouts - so they are aware of Brother White's passing. The photo shows the troop after Brother White had been transferred from Billings and couldn't attend Canoe Base. Mike Glenn (now of Midway, Utah)

