James Bodell Ostler

1931 ~ 2019

James Bodell Ostler passed away on April 23, 2019 due to causes related to age. He was born March 29, 1931 to John Thomas Ostler and Mary Myrtle Bodell. He grew up in historic Sandy in a home now on the historic registry. He was the youngest of seven children. He had a mischievous grin and fun sense of humor. He was a proud Jordan Beetdigger class of '49. He ran track and played in the school band. He received a mission call to the Central States Mission but was not able to serve due to draft issues.

He was the first and only member of his family to receive a college degree. He graduated from BYU in accounting. He became a Certified Public Accountant. He served in the Air Force as a pilot. He was also a master model airplane modeler. He built literally hundreds of model planes. He won numerous awards in Radio Control, free-flight and design categories.

While at BYU he met the love of his life, Gloria Ann Green of Grantsville. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 19, 1953 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this last year. Elder J. Reuben Clark, Jr. officiated at their wedding. They had six children, Craig James (Sandy), Blake Thomas (Christine), Connie Gasser (Frank), Jeffrey Chad (Lori), Kurt Edward (Valayne) and Michelle Porcelli (Dean). Each of his children was called to serve a mission for the LDS Church. He was pleased to be able to support them on their missions. They lived in Sandy, Utah where he spent his entire life except two years at Mountain Home, Idaho while serving in the military.

He was twice the President of the Sons of Utah Pioneers, Temple Quarry Chapter. He was the treasurer for the national Square Dance Convention. He was also a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in numerous positions. He served a mission with his wife Gloria to the Inner City Salt Lake City Mission. He was the financial clerk for the mission. He was proud to have finished the Book of Mormon again with his wife before his passing. He was an avid BYU football fan. He loved music. He built his own stereo system from the ground-up using component parts. He loved Abba and Abbot and Costello. He was also a world-class bargainer who not only drove a great bargain but also gave one. He once offered three cents for an item marked a nickel at a garage sale.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Everett Ostler, Pearl Pollock, Joseph Lowell Ostler, Verla Barrett, William (died in infancy) and Fae Drake. He is survived by his wife and six children, 32 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. The family thanks the Wentworth staff and nurses and Hospice nurses for their love and compassion.

A viewing will be held at the Telford Ward Chapel, 1834 East Creek Road, Sandy, Utah beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. A funeral will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Telford Ward. Burial will be at the Sandy City Cemetery following the services. For more information go to www.goffmortuary.com



