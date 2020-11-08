1/2
James Boyd Mickel
1934 - 2020
James Boyd Mickel
8/21/1934 ~ 11/4/2020
Spring City, UT-James Boyd Mickel passed away on Nov 4 2020. He was born on Aug 21, 1934 in Spring City, UT to Harold and Dortha Mickel. He married Karen Kay on Apr 11 , 1958. He served his country in the Korean War. Jim retired from the Newspaper Agency as fleet manager after many years of service. He enjoyed serving his country and community, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Jim is survived by his wife Karen, children; James (Michael Ann) Mickel, Vickie Mickel, Mark Mickel, Leslie Mickel, and Scott (Kami) Mickel, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Spring City Cemetery

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Spring City Cemetery
