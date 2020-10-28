James C. ChadwickMidvale, UTJames (Jim) Culmer Chadwick (April 1, 1942 - October 25, 2020) graduated after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.Jim was born to the late James Spratley Chadwick and Elva Culmer, in American Fork, Utah on April 1, 1942, as their special April Fool's Day baby. Jim graduated from American Fork High School and Brigham Young University with a degree in History Education. He then did a Masters and EdD from the University of Utah. Jim was an educator/administrator at heart, teaching and coaching high school and elementary school for years. He devoted much of his life serving others. He was kind and always had time to answer a question or problem no matter how small.He was very committed to his faith. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the England Leeds Mission from 1960-1962. Jim enjoyed serving his neighbors, teaching gospel classes and serving as a Stake Seventy. He loved his country and served in the Army National Guard of Utah.Jim was blessed with a large and loving family. He married and was sealed to his best friend Susan Rae Holbrook Chadwick on June 4, 1964 in the Salt Lake Temple in Utah. Jim helped raise his five children and 24 grandchildren with love, patience and laughter. He instilled in them a love of nature by enjoying hiking and frequent trips to the cabin, which he designed.He is survived by his wife Susan, his daughters Jamie Susan Joyner (David) and Jodi Rae Preston (Franco), his sons James Holbrook "Brook" (Erin), James Nathan (Ashley), and John Culmer (Susanna), his sisters Janice Jensen and Joann Burgess, and his brother Kent (Vickey).There will be a service for his children and grandchildren on October 30, 2020. Burial with military honors will be at the Lehi City Cemetery at 12:00 noon for any who would like to attend.