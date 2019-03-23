James Charles Stanchfield

Aug 12, 1968 ~ March 20, 2019

Our son, brother, father, and friend passed away in Summit County, Utah. Jim had a huge heart and was loved by many. He grew up the second child of a large and rambunctious family in what is now, the City of Holladay, and attended St. Vincent de Paul Elementary School. Jim had a love of music that he passed on to his siblings and friends as well as a vital and competitive side. He was athletic, playing football and wrestling through his years at Judge Memorial Catholic High School. After high school he went to Carroll College in Helena Montana for one year, and then returned to Utah to attend and graduate from Weber State University with a degree in mathematics. Jim was wicked smart and had an even wickeder sense of humor. Both of which will be greatly missed.

During his time at Weber State he met his former wife and dear friend, Ramie Crawford. Ramie and Jim married in August 1991. After graduation, Jim and Ramie moved from Ogden to Salt Lake where he worked in the banking industry for many years. In May 1997, Jim and Ramie had their only child, Caitlin. Caitlin was Jim's greatest joy and the times he spent with her, particularly camping in the San Rafael Swell, were among his happiest. Jim loved the outdoors and the mountains. He spent many hours throughout his life hiking, climbing, camping, and off-roading. Another passion was watching the Green Bay Packers. We will certainly cherish Jim's texts that came in during Packer games either cheering them on or expressing extreme and hilarious disappointment. Jim also loved all the pets that came and went during his life and spent his last few years taking loving care of his adopted, special needs cat, Guinness.

Jim is preceded in death by his big brother, Joe Stanchfield and his grandparents, Alice and Lester Schmitt, Charles Stanchfield, and Irene and Ken Way. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Caitlin, his parents, Margaret (Peg) and John Stanchfield, his brothers Paul (wife Jen) and Josh, and his sister Jennie (husband Jason), and former wife, Ramie Crawford.

Jim was funny, smart, compassionate, and loving. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him. Our hearts are opened not broken by the imprint Jim left in each of our lives.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1385 Spring Lane, Salt Lake City. Join the family in a luncheon following Mass. Jim will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Paws for Life Utah, PO Box 70, Heber City Utah 84032 or http://pflu.org/donate/

