James C. Witucki
Nov 4, 1944 ~ Nov 13, 2019
"To strive, to seek, to find and not to yield" Alfred, Lord Tennyson
Well, my picture is in the obits, so I must be dead. I departed this world on 11/13/19. I, James Charles Witucki I, was born to Ernest A. and Mary T. (Kopczynski) Witucki on November 4, 1944 at 6:06 A.M.( I was fond of double numbers!) in South Bend, Indiana.I attended St. Casimir's Elementary School and Washington High School in South Bend. I attended the University of Utah after I moved here in 1962; I received a B.S. in 1965 and an M.S. in 1967 in History. I married my college sweetheart, Monika F. Hood at the Fort Douglas Chapel on July 27th, 1968; 51 wonderful years. She was the joy of my life and together we raised 3 delightfully bright and charming children: Theresa (Matthew) Brown, Houston, Texas; James II (Sheri) Salt Lake City, Utah; and John Paul (Kirby), Las Vegas, Nevada.
I am also survived by 2 brothers: David (South Bend), Ernest (Denver) and a sister: Joyce Buhler (Sandy). I am also survived by 5 grandchildren: Aleksander, James III, Connor, Christian and Maren, and numerous nephews and nieces.
I taught History/Sociology at South High (1966-1982) and East High (1983-2001) for 35 years. I enjoyed teaching and felt that is how I left this world a better place. I also served in the Utah State Legislature from 1983-1985 as a proud Democrat. I loved learning so I attended 13 colleges and universities including Harvard, Stanford, Notre Dame and Whitman College.
I loved to travel; I visited Europe at least a dozen times. I also traveled to China, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, Peru (Machu-Picchu), Ecuador (the Galapagos Islands), Cuba, Croatia, Slovenia, Canada, Mexico and 45 of the 50 States.
My greatest joys were my darling wife, my family, my friends, my flowers, my walks, the gym, and leisure and pleasures.
My services will be held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine on Monday, November 25th at noon. A visitation will precede the mass.
In lieu of flowers please give to one of the many worthwhile programs at the Cathedral of the Madeleine, St. Jude's Hospital, or the .
Take time and really focus on the ones you love, forgive those who hurt you, and raise a glass in celebration of Jim's life.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 21, 2019