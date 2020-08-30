1/1
James Clarence Turner
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Clarence Turner
1937 - 2020
James Clarence Turner was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 17, 1937. He passed away from cancer peacefully at home with his wife Ann by his side on August 27, 2020.
Jim lived a happy life full of love, faith and service to his family, his Heavenly Father and those around him. He grew up in SLC and graduated from South High School. He served his mission in New England, after which married his sweetheart, Ann, in the SL Temple.
For 57 years, Jim and Ann created a legacy together. They raised 4 beautiful children, traveled all over the world and served in the Salt Lake and Jordan River Temples. He spent over 38 years singing and working in the Tabernacle Choir and served an LDS mission with Ann in the Hawaii Temple Visitors Center.
Jim will be remembered best for his love of music, laughter, sense of humor and his ability to find good in everything.
Jim is survived by his wife Ann, his children Debra (Jay) Weight, David (Lisa) Turner, John Paul (Amy) Turner, Melissa (Chad) Camp and 18 grandchildren who adored him. He is preceded in death by his parents Wanda and Clarence Turner and his sister Janet.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, located at 1007 W South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan UT. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the South Jordan River Ridge Stake (10168 South 1100 West, South Jordan UT). For a full obituary or to leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
South Jordan River Ridge Stake
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved