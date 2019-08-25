|
|
1947 ~ 2019
On Saturday Aug 17th, James Arthur Coltrin, our beloved husband, father and papa, passed away peacefully at his home in Greenville South Carolina at the age of 72 following a long battle with kidney disease.
Jim was born on May 20, 1947 in Salt Lake City to Bill and Maureen (Moffitt) Coltrin. On Dec 5 1973, he married his beloved wife Linda Kay Gregory in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised three sons, David, Chris, and Luke, and are the grandparents to 13 grandchildren.
Jim grew up in the Salt Lake Valley with his parents and sister Marianne, and he loved traveling to high school sporting events across the state with his father Bill, who was a sportswriter for The Salt Lake Tribune for over 30 years. He graduated from Highland High School before serving as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Sydney Australia. Following his return, he graduated from Brigham Young University in August of 1971; while his degree was in Communications, his proudest accomplishment in college was working as a team manager on the first BYU football team to win a conference championship (WAC) in 1965. He managed (and eventually owned) Gregory's Wheat Shop in Bountiful UT, where they baked a variety of breads such as Jack Spratt's Sprouted Wheat Bread-a staple in Utah for many years--that were sold at grocery stores all along the Wasatch front.
More than anything else, Jim loved his family and devoted his life to their happiness. He coached nearly all of his sons' little league baseball teams; he never missed an opportunity to attend one of their many musical performances; and he and Linda took their boys to every BYU home football game-starting from the day they were born!-to cheer on his beloved Cougs. In his final years, he and Linda moved to South Carolina to be closer to his sons' families (all of whom now reside on the east coast), and he grew to love the area's southern hospitality, their passion for college football, and the palm tree Linda planted in their backyard.
Jim also loved serving the members of the Sandy Utah Willowcreek 2nd ward. He loved visiting people, encouraging them, laughing with them, and imparting words of wisdom in numerous callings and assignments over many years. And he was honored to fulfill what he was convinced was the longest calling in the ward's history, providing the bread for the sacrament each week from his bakery for nearly 40 years.
Jim is survived by his wife Linda; his son David & Lisa, parents of Sister Madie Coltrin (Yakima Washington mission), Sarah, Hallie & Parker; his son Chris & Liz, parents of Will, Isaac, Eli, McKay & Oliver; his son Luke & Marin, parents of James, Sam, Grace & Georgia; and his sister Marianne & Jim Holtkamp. All of us express our sincere thanks to the many dialysis nurses and techs who cared for Jim over the past 5 years-you are the best.
We love you Jim! While we'll miss having you with us for a time, our faith in Jesus Christ gives us a firm and abiding hope that we will be with you again.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31st at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at 2400 Alta Canyon Dr, Sandy, UT 84093. The family will welcome visitors starting at 10:00 am, and funeral services will begin at 11:00 am.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2019