Nov. 2, 1932 ~ Sept. 20, 2020

James (Jim) David Fife, 87, passed away September 20, 2020 at the Ashford Assisted Living Center in Draper, Utah. James was born in Gridley, California and was the sixth child of Randolph Wilson Fife and Mabel Victoria (Erickson) Fife. His father, Randolph, owned his own plastering business and travelled extensively in central California with his work. He also served as a bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for many years. His mother, Mabel, was the consummate homemaker, as well as active in both church and the local and state PTAs. Family life in the Fife household was rich and loving with lots of music, games, ice cream and next-door cousins for playmates.

As the sixth child but third son, James eventually inherited the job of milking the family cow. He was very excited for this opportunity, until he realized that he was the youngest boy and there was no one to pass the job on to. James enjoyed tennis in high school, but he really loved dancing, acting, and art. In fact, he was made the Stake Dance Director at age 15.

James began his march into higher education at Yuba Jr. College during the Fall Term in 1950, transferring to Brigham Young University (BYU) in the Summer of 1951. There he participated in many plays, eventually graduating with a bachelor's degree in Theater and Cinematic Arts from BYU, May 31, 1957. James was part of the original Air Force ROTC at BYU. He interrupted his education to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the France Belgium Mission, 1954-1956.

After receiving his bachelor's degree, James reported for basic training at Fort Ord. It was during his training at Fort Ord that he attended a dance where he met his future wife, Irene Katherine Reim. He said she was the prettiest girl at the dance and a very good dancer. They married in the Los Angeles LDS Temple April 11, 1958.

James went on to earn a master's degree in French from BYU and a PhD. in French from the University of Syracuse in New York. He taught French at the University of Oklahoma in Norman from 1967 until his retirement in 1995. James organized multiple events for both university and high school French students at the University. At one point, more high school students chose to take French than Spanish in Oklahoma, in part because of the excellent programs offered by the French Department at OU. He won many teaching awards as a professor at OU, his favorite being The Cecil W. Woods Memorial Award for Outstanding Achievement in…Teaching of Modern Foreign Languages because it was chosen by a committee of both students and peers. James served in many capacities: as a member of the Faculty Senate at OU, as president of the Oklahoma State Teacher's Association, as councilman on the Norman City Council for six years during April 1989-1997, and as a youth soccer coach for several years.

James learned practical skills as a youth which he put to use by remodelling the home he and Irene purchased in 1968. The home had been built in the 1930s and had no central heat or air, no insulation, inadequate electrical and plumbing, etc. He would go to the library to get books on whatever his next project was to learn what to do, then he would do it. Building inspectors regularly complimented him on the quality of his work and would offer him jobs.

Service was a value James learned at home and carried throughout his life. Some of the greatest service involved his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A life-long member, James served on many committees, in the Young Men's program, in many bishoprics, and on the stake high council. He served twice as bishop, once as branch president of a student branch, in the Stake Presidency, as an Elder's Quorum President, and as High Priest Group Leader. He organized a spectacular Regional Bicentennial Program seen by thousands in the Lloyd Noble Arena in 1976. James and Irene served as president of the France Paris Mission, 1984-1987, and also served two additional missions together, the Canada Montreal Mission (1997-1999), and the Canada Nova Scotia Mission (2003-2005).

James is survived by his sisters Helen Josephine Fife Stoddard (Loren-deceased), and Florence Esther Fife Draper (Otto-deceased); his children Jacqueline Hutchins (Von), Eagle ID; Michael R. Fife, Salt Lake City UT; Leslie D. Fife (Jeanette), South Jordan UT; Mauricette McKinnon (Mark), Sandy UT; Roxanne Kelson (Aaron), Eveleth MN; Gisele Conlee (Steve), Pleasant Grove UT; Nathan Fife, Norman OK; his 33 beautiful grandchildren, and his wonderful 21 great grandchildren (with several pending).

James will be remembered for his willingness to share his many talents, for his humor, his kindness, and for his great love and pride in his family. Our family is very grateful for the kindness and excellent care James and Irene received while at the Ashford.

James' funeral will be available as a Facebook Live Event on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Funeral arrangements are provided by Utah Valley Mortuary in Lindon, Utah.



