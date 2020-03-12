|
James Dial Burum
"Jim"
James (Jim) Dial Burum, 61, of Midvale, Utah passed away in Modesto, CA March 4th, 2020.
Jim was born December 26th, 1958 in Ridgecrest California to Robert Burum & Sandra Satterthwaite. Jim was a devout missionary and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire adult life. He believed in the atonement of Jesus Christ and had faith that by obeying the teachings of the gospel, he would receive the gift of eternal life with his Heavenly Father. He had a truly unshakeable testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Jim met the love of his life, Joanie Burum while both serving in the Army, the summer of 1978. They were married on October 7th, 1978, before their temple sealing for time and all eternity in Switzerland. Jim and Joanie were blessed with 4 children.
Jim celebrated life, always looking for the next adventure. His escapades will live in the memories of those who knew and loved him, forever. His grand children were his pride and joy, never missing an opportunity to spoil and spend every possible moment with them. Jim enjoyed people and making new friendships anywhere he went, he never wasted opportunity to kindle a new friendship regardless of how brief the interaction. He cherished his friends and all the memories they made together. Jim lived a life of dedicated service.
Jim is survived by his wife Joanie Burum; son Jimmy Burum; daughters Sariah (Jaime Hurd), Katy Burum, Emily Burum; sisters Wendy (Allan Dahle), Trisha (David Gallup); and nine grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Johnny.
The family will hold a celebration of life service at Midvale North Stake Center, 97 West 7500 South, Midvale at 11:00am on Saturday, March 14th. Grave dedication will follow from 12:30pm-1:30pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 12, 2020