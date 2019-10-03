|
1936 ~ 2019
Our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather James Don Bartlome passed away Monday Morning, September 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. James was born on September 8, 1936 in Montpelier, Idaho to Gottfred and Lena Marie Bartlome. He was the 5th of 8 children born; Phyllis, Frank, Roy, Helen, George, Gordon, and Linda. He attended Montpelier High school. He received his business degree from LDS Business College. He Married Geraldine James on July 1, 1955, and they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple the following year. They were blessed with 3 children; Scott James Bartlome (Diane), Jana Leigh McEntire (Stephen), and Mark S. Bartlome; 7 grandchildren; Lauren(Bethany), Michael, Mark (Amber), Annie, Matthew (Sariah), Meagan (Gregory), and Mitch, 4 great grandchildren; Caden, Zachary, Reid, and Emerson. Dad had a love of life and an incredible work ethic. He was a successful businessman, who taught us the value of hard work. He was always there to support us in any project or activity we had. He was always the person you called for help. His devotion and dependability created a deep love by all who knew him. Dad was a devoted Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. The happiness and well-being of all of us was a major focus of his life. He never missed a grandchild's swim meet, a basketball game, or a tennis match. He was always by our side, cheering us on to success. Dad loved life. He loved BYU Football, boating, camping, skiing, and spending time with his family with barbeques up in the canyon, or at the cabin. His love of life created memories that we will never forget. Dad was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many positions throughout his life from scout master, teacher, Elders Quorum President, Stake High Councilman, and Bishop. The Gospel of Jesus Christ was an important part of his life. He had a lasting impact on many through his service. Mom and Dad were married for 64 years and grateful for that time together. Dad was preceded in death by his son Mark S Bartlome; his parents, Gottfried and Lena Bartlome; his brothers, Frank, Roy and George; and his sisters, Phyllis and Helen.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:45 am in the North Lake 1st Ward Relief Society Room, 828 S Center Street, Lehi, Ut 84043. The funeral will follow in the chapel at 12:00 pm. Internment will follow at the Provo Cemetery, 610 S State Street, Provo, Utah 84606. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 3, 2019