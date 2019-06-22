James E. Scott

James Emanuel Scott passed away on June 18th, 2019 at age 87. He was surrounded with family at his passing at the IMC in Murray, Utah. "Jim" was born November 29th, 1931 in Jefferson City, Missouri to Revice Glen Scott and Ruth Tressie DeGraffenried. He was the second oldest of ten children. Jim spent his younger years in Salt Lake City and Sandy, Utah, after moving from Missouri at age 2. While attending Jordan high school, Jim met his future wife, Lois Howlett. They were married November 21st, 1951 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. After working many years in the construction trade, primarily as a brick layer, Jim completed his college education at BYU. At age 39, he started his career as an Industrial Arts teacher at West Jordan Junior High, later retiring from Union Middle School at age 65. Jim loved teaching and was a powerful influence in the lives of hundreds of students. He was a talented craftsman and loved working with wood. He built furniture, shaped figurines, fashioned guitars and violins, and constructed toys, including countless boomerangs to please his children and grandchildren. Jim built his Draper home in 1957 with the assistance of family and friends. All thirteen of his children were raised in this home. Jim was an enthusiastic hunter and fisherman and loved pitching horse shoes. Church service was a high priority for Jim and Lois. They served in many capacities, including many years of service as temple workers in the Jordan River Temple. Jim's greatest love was family and home. No matter where he was, he was always anxious to get back home. Jim is survived by his wife Lois, his 13 children, 57 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, his brothers Duane and Dan, and his sisters Donna, Kathleen Hopkins, Mary Mason, and Nancy Forest. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 24th at the Draper 5th Ward meeting house located at 1617 E. 12700 S., Draper, Utah. A viewing will commence at 9:00 am, followed by the funeral program at 11:00 am. A separate viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at the Anderson & Goff Mortuary, located at 11859 S. 700 E., Draper, Utah.

