James Ervin

Helton McDade

1944 ~ 2019

This amazing man was born on July 12, 1944 in Santa Monica, California and passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 near Independence in Jackson County Missouri.

He was born as James Allen Helton to Ervin Douglas Helton and Joanna Lee Henderson.

James was a man unlike any other. He was blessed with the gift of art and music, and because of this he has left behind a cherished legacy. He was blessed as a savant of sorts with an exceptional ability to memorize names, dates, places, people, and facts.

James had a love for playing the guitar. In his youth, he would walk the beaches of Santa Monica with the guitar strapped to his back. This caused him to tilt forward as he walked, and because of this he was given the nickname Tiltin Hilton.

Later in adulthood, he moved to Salt Lake City. He loved to walk up and down the Avenues and downtown area. He also loved to hang out in the coffee shops around town. It was in these places that he created many pieces of his art.

James fiercely loved his family. He had a way of expressing that love with open arms and big hugs. His main goal was to love and be loved.

James had a very strong testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ and His restored gospel. He always expressed and defended his testimony fearlessly.

James' last hours of life were encompassed by living family members and many others who had passed previously and were anxiously waiting to greet him. In his last moment, he shed tears of joy as he entered this glorious reunion.

He has now joined his parents and two granddaughters, Keira and Elizabeth, in the spirit world. He is survived by the love of his life, Dione, his brother, Robert Helton, his only son, Daniel Olen Helton McDade, daughter-in-law, Amanda, his grandchildren, Robert and Jessami, his great-grandson, Orion, his best friend, Frank Smith, and many other beloved friends and family including Mr. and Mrs. Troutman.

