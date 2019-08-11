|
1954 ~ 2019
Our loving father, husband, brother and friend James Evan Bean Jr. passed away unexpectedly August 8, 2019. He was born October 10, 1954 to James Evan Bean and Virginia Bean in Richland Washington. Jim proudly served an LDS mission to Auckland New Zealand, before he married his sweetheart on the opening day of the Jordan River Temple on August 6th 1982. He went on to graduate from the University of Utah with a Juris Doctorate in Law, and an MBA.
He took such pride and joy in his children and grandchildren and supported them in all they did. He was very active in Scouting and made many memories with his sons. He was our teddy bear of a man who didn't have an impatient or unkind bone in his body. The unconditional and unwavering love for his sweetheart and eternal companion was evident in all he did. He truly was her safe place and loved her completely. This was an invaluable example to his children as they grew and chose their own spouses. His devotion to his faith and desire for his family to be close drove every choice and sacrifice he made. No matter what challenge he faced he always kept a positive attitude and inspired those around him. At the time of his parting, he continued his lifelong endeavor to better the lives of those around him by serving another mission with his wife to the guests of the Utah Correctional facilities. His love for his church and family may have only been rivaled by his love for the Utes! Jim was proud of his Scottish and pioneer heritage and strove to live up to his forefathers- may we do the same. He also had a huge talent for music and singing and loved participating in choir. We are blessed to have countless precious memories with him and to say he'll be missed just doesn't seem enough. Our family will simply not be complete until we are all together again.
He was preceded in death by his father James Evan Bean Sr. He is survived by his loving wife Christina and their children: Rachel O'Donnell "Dollface" (Tyler James and granddaughter Nova Jane). Jaymes Dale Bean (Megan) and James Joshua Bean (Brooke and grandchildren Scarlett, Sophie and James Lincoln). He is also survived by his mother Virginia Bean and sisters Karen Bean (James), Audrey Allison (James), and Evelyn Sheehan (James).
Services will be held Wednesday 8/14 with a family & friend visitation at 11:00am, and the service commencing at 1:00pm at the LDS chapel on 4200 Skye Dr, South Jordan, UT 84009. In lieu of flowers or the like, please serve someone in your life, as Jim would have.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 11, 2019