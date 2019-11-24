|
Dr. James Russell Ewers
1932-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Jim Ewers passed away after a courageous battle with old age and dementia. We applaud his efforts to defy the inevitable, but alas he lost his final round of golf on Sunday, November 17. He lived a long and happy life, devoting much of his time to family and athletics. He never missed an opportunity to shoot baskets or play golf with anyone who would join him. He walked 18 holes of golf three or four days a week until he was 84 and played full court basketball until he was 73. Jim always loved teaching, but he loved retirement even more. He knew how to keep busy, and much of that business was helping others. He taught 26 years at the U of U and then the real fun began.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ruth, his children Kim (Carol), Kathy (Kurt), Jenny (Andy) and Gary (Alisha) and six grandchildren, Alexis, Brynne, Kayla, Irie, Peter and Isaac. He is also survived by his brother Charles (Joyce) and sister Ann (Le) and his stepfather Arthur Gregg who is 100 years old.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at both Osmond Care Center and Legacy Village of Sugarhouse for their thoughtful care of Jim.
Please join us on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11:00 am at Mt. Olympus Presbyterian Church, 3280 East 3900 South, for a celebration of his life and fellowship over lunch. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Fourth Street Clinic or a . For a full obituary go to www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 24, 2019