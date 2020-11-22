James Francis "Fran" Jensen
1933 ~ 2020
James Francis Jensen, our beloved father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 at home. He passed due to conditions incident to age honorably earned during his 87 years of love, devotion, and hard work. Fran was born October 5, 1933 in Murray, Utah to James Oren Jensen and Eliza Gladys Moser. He grew up in Holladay and Cottonwood and graduated from Jordan High School in 1951. He married Claudia Joan Glover and together they had five children and later divorced. He married Helen Bilanzich on June 1, 1963 in Elko, Nevada. He was her constant, devoted, and beloved companion for 56 years until her passing in November 2019. He had a successful career for over 57 years as a sales representative in the grocery business where he developed many wonderful and treasured lifetime friendships. Dad was a man of many talents. He was a very skilled mechanic, stonemason, and landscaper who took great pride in his work, and enjoyed sharing and teaching these skills to his family. With his keen curiosity and great mind he was known as the grandpa that could fix anything. Dad had a great love for antique cars and enjoyed restoring them, and he enjoyed spending time with his family teaching them to restore and repair their cars. He loved his truck club and attending car shows to display his beautiful vehicles. His greatest joy was his family, and he cherished spending time with his six children and his grandchildren. He also had a great love for and strong bond with his brothers and sisters. He will be missed by all that know and love him. Survived by his children Jim(Wendy), Claudia(Bill) Kidder, Ron(Cathy), Steve(Monique),Cody(Tina), Todd(Shellie) and their children and grandchildren; brothers Val (Shirley) and Ken(Linda); sisters Georgina Shaw, Deanna Steadman, Mardean (Ron) Parsons, Anita Coots, and Lynette(Thayne) Hainsworth; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and sisters Carol Ann and Colleen Anderson.
A graveside service for family will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Murray City Cemetery. The family would like to thank Maddie and her team of "wonderful angels" at Hopeful Hands Living for the loving care and kindness they provided to Fran. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com