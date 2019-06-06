James Glen Bleak

1926 ~ 2019

Salt Lake City, Utah - James Glen Bleak, 92, youngest of five children of Thomas Nelson and Annie Holmes Bleak, diedMay 30, 2019.

Born in Salt Lake City August 16, 1926, Glen graduated from West High School in 1943, and attended the University of Utah before and after his military service in the U.S. Army during WWII. He married Dawna M. Dial in 1945, and they were the parents of five children. They were later divorced. Glen married Marjean Stauffer in 1976.

He is survived by Marjean, daughter Margaret Bleak and daughters-in-law Anelle Bleak and Kate Bleak, 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by children Steve, Marsha Olson, Melissa Jones, and Jim and by brothers, Gerald and Howard and sisters, Jean Breinholt and Norma Engen.

Funeral services are Saturday, June 8, at 1:00p.m. with a visitation from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Winder 7th Ward, 4350 S. 11th E., with burial at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. For full obituary and online condolences, see www.wasatchlawn.com.

