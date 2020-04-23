|
|
James T. Gochis, Jr.
1951~2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, James Trifon Gochis, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with metastatic lung cancer at his home on April 19, 2020, one day before his 30th wedding anniversary.
Jim was a very loving and caring man. He was a wonderful husband to his wife Lorna, and he loved and cared for her deeply. He was an excellent father and stepfather, and he relished in his role as a grandfather, and great-grandfather. He always gave one hundred percent to everything he did, and he was extremely loyal and hard working. Jim loved his country and served in the U.S. Navy for four years (1969-1973).
His favorite thing to do was to watch and coach his sons, nephews, and grandchildren play sports. When not watching family, he enjoyed watching the University of Utah football games, and he really enjoyed tailgating with his friends. He was also an avid fisherman and loved spending time in his boat at Flaming Gorge and Jordanelle.
He is survived by his wife Lorna; sons Jim (Julie) and Jeremy; his stepsons Dustin (Shondel) and Kris (Deborah); his several grandchildren and great grandchildren. His is also survived by 4 siblings who will miss him dearly.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately for close family. Services will be streamed via Zoom. Please visit www.MemorialUtah.com for streaming instructions.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 23, 2020