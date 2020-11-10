1953 ~ 2020

James Henry Bird III returned home to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 6th, 2020, due to the terrible effects of COVID-19.

Jimmy was born to James Henry Bird Jr. and Rosemary Kerr (Whitton) Bird on June 29, 1953 in Brooklyn, NY. His love for sports, especially for hockey and his beloved New York Rangers, was evident early as he found great happiness teaching youth hockey to inner-city kids in New York City. Once as a child, needing new hockey pads but unable to buy or find some, he took the seat cushion from a living room chair and split it down the middle with a knife to use as pads and to keep playing. Needless to say, mom and dad had their hands full with this one. When hockey wasn't in season, he was an avid Knicks fan.

After spending several years with his family in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Jimmy moved back to New York City where he sold books, worked at a pet store, and managed the front desk at a hotel in trade for living arrangements. Always by his side was a loved and trusted canine companion. Jimmy was a true dog whisperer, and he loved all animals passionately. Although Jimmy struggled with the evils of addiction, he sought help and genuinely wanted to be free from those ills. The system failed him in this, but he pushed on and did his best to live a worthy, fulfilling life.

Jimmy moved to Utah to be closer to family in the early 2000s. Of course, he chose a small, ragged apartment - not because it was less expensive or centrally located, but because it was located next to a large park where he could take his dog to run and play. Despite his physical disabilities, he lived to be with and care for his canine companions. Any time they spent separated was unbearable for both of them.

It was in Utah that Jimmy became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Jimmy's kind-heartedness and desire to help others led his friends to frequently seek him out for counsel and advice. He was well respected by all those who knew him. He was incredibly smart and well-read. Some people know a lot about a little - Jimmy knew a lot about a lot. He was witty and he was stubborn. He loved the Three Stooges, monster movies (especially Godzilla), and sci-fi thrillers. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. We will always think of him when we see Werthers candies or hear a good natured Nyuk Nyuk.

Jimmy is survived by sister Allison, brothers Ian (Lori) and Duncan (Cindy), stepmother (Helene), twelve nieces and nephews, and a large family of stepbrothers and stepsisters. He was preceded in death by his father (James Henry), mother (Rosemary Kerr), brother (Robert) and sister (Lyn).

Though Jimmy's earthly trials were difficult, we rejoice that he is now pain-free and look forward to the day we are reunited with him in perfect health. We miss him, mourn him and celebrate him, and are thankful for the knowledge of our eternal family. We know he is happily reunited with family and with his many canine companions he had over the years.

We express our gratitude and thanks to those that helped care for him in his final years; Orem Rehabilitation, local church members, family members, and the incredible doctors and nurses at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center.

Given the current risks inherent with the COVID pandemic, funeral services will be delayed until a future time and date to be determined.



