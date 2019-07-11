James Henry Deans

1954 - 2019

James Henry Deans passed away on Thursday, July 4th, 2019 surrounded by those he loved. Born February 6, 1954, he was the son of James Lloyd and Genna Vee Deans. After high school, he attended the University of Utah and served in the Sweden Stockholm Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jim went on to receive a juris doctorate from Southwestern Law School and later established his own law practice in Salt Lake City. Jim married Kathryn Virginia Labrum on November 20, 1980 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had five children. With an endless devotion to his family and friends, Jim passed on a legacy of faith and charity.

Jim is survived by his wife Kathy; his children Timothy (Camilla), Kristi (Dave), Wesley, Courtney (Matt) and Heather; his brother John Deans and sister Cindy Petersen; his 9 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his parents.

A viewing will be held Friday, July 12th, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the chapel at 4917 Viewmont Street, Holladay, Utah 84117. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the same location.



Published in Deseret News on July 11, 2019