Services Nelson Family Mortuary 4780 N University Ave Provo , UT 84604 (801) 405-7444 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Nelson Family Mortuary 4780 N University Ave Provo , UT 84604 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Nelson Family Mortuary 4780 N University Ave Provo , UT 84604 View Map Resources More Obituaries for James Andrews Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Hoyt "Jamie" Andrews Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers In Loving Memory

James "Jamie" Hoyt Andrews, Jr., passed away at his home in Provo, Utah on April 13, 2019 in the company of his family after a short, but vigorous, determined, spirited and will-filled fight against cancer. He was 63 years old.

Jamie's life on this earth will be remembered for the profound effect he had on the lives of all those with whom he interacted, especially his family and friends. While first impressions might have led you to believe that he was a man of few words and perhaps maybe even a little dry, a small conversation with him made those initial thoughts quickly disappear.

Jamie was loving, kind and tender-hearted, and always willing to lend a hand and be a part of your life. Jamie wanted to be remembered as "somebody that helped somebody" and he lived up to that reputation by always finding time for you-whether it was teaching you how to throw a baseball, make pies, or perfect a shuffle-ball-change, letting you borrow wood from his meticulously organized wood scrap pile, building or remodeling a home, laying sod, attending children's, grandchildren's, nieces' and nephews' countless baseball, basketball, soccer and volleyball practices, games and matches, track and cross country races, dance recitals and competitions, choir concerts, or even swooshing back and forth across the country to attend weddings and receptions. We have always joked with Dad that "he is always there for you whether you wanted him or not". How glad we are that he was there! We are all better for it.

Jamie was born in Gainesville, Florida on October 15, 1955. He is the oldest of seven siblings. At the age of 6, Jamie moved to Tampa, Florida with his family where he continued to live until moving to Provo, Utah to attend Brigham Young University (later graduating from the University of South Florida). After returning to Utah from a church mission to Bolivia, Jamie met the love of his life and his best friend, Karen Ruth Peterson as they worked together at Marie Calendars on Foothill Boulevard in Salt Lake City. After only 3 dates and 4 days, Jamie realized he was smitten, and proposed. They were married for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on July 7, 1978. They have been inseparable ever since.

In life, Jamie was an amazing and almost indescribable husband, dad, grandfather (or Pops or Papa as he is called by his grandchildren), son, brother, uncle, builder, finish carpenter, pie maker, batting practice thrower, 70s music listener (much to the dismay of most of his family), old school pick-and-roll basketball player, friend, confidant, personal ski instructor, animal whisperer and supporter. He encouraged us to "stay true to what you believe". Jamie was your champion in all that you did. And deep down, you literally thought anything was possible as long as he was standing in your corner. Pops, we're going to miss seeing you, but we know you'll continue to be there for us.

Jamie was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Andrews. He is survived by his wife Karen, sons Cortland (Mary Ann) and Tyson (Amber), daughter Caitlin Perotti (Tom), parents James & Evelyn Andrews, sisters Jana Baird (Lloyd), Dolly, Tara, and Tiffany Clinger (Steve), brother Chase (Kelly) and 10 grandchildren including: Malan, Madison, Mia, Georgia, Stone, Avryl, Riley, Piper, Charlie, Brooks and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 20th at the Nelson Family Mortuary located at 4780 North University Avenue, Provo, Utah 84604. Services will begin with a visitation at 10:00 am, with funeral services to follow directly after at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo, Utah.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries