1921 ~ 2019

James "Jim" Hyrum Martin Jr, most recently of Wellsville, UT, passed away on April 20, 2019 at the age of 97. Born June 4, 1921 in Salt Lake City, UT, to James Hyrum Martin and Marie Margaret Zenger, he lived his formative years in Toronto, Canada until called on a mission to Hawaii (Japanese speaking) for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the outbreak of WWII. He liked to tell the story of being deputized to guard a bridge until he was reminded of his missionary duties. He went to Washington, DC, after his mission, gaining employment with the OSS and also meeting his eternal companion, Carol "Kay" Jane Clark. They were married in 1944 in the LDS Salt Lake Temple. Upon return to WDC he was obliged by Uncle Sam to join the US Army but instead enlisted in the US Navy and served as a corpsman for two years before returning to the CIA. He served his country for 36 plus years with distinction in many parts of the world including Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. He retired in McLean, VA, moved to St George, UT, for the golden years and then to Williamsburg, VA. He was blessed with unfettered generosity, a willingness to tackle and explore the possibility of "fixing it himself" and an eagerness to come to the aid of family, friends and strangers. Jim and Kay were rarely apart, driving cross-country to visit family and maintain friendships made across the world. In addition to his devotion to family, Jim was a lifelong member of the Church with a strong testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ and the restored Gospel, diligently fulfilling many callings throughout his life. He regularly took the time to encourage his granddaughters, their spouses, and great-grandchildren to focus on what matters most and was the biggest cheerleader of all their accomplishments.

Jim is survived by his three children James Stephen, David Clifford (Karen Ann Ward) and Teresa Ann; granddaughters Stephanie A. Carlton Johnson (Kee), Garity A. Line (Kris), Darci L. Clark (David), Traci K. Spratt, (Jason), Kyra B. Witt (Michael), and 14 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his youngest sister, Sylvia Arterburn and many extended family members, all of whom he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by wife Kay and two sisters, Luana Mednick and Barbara Hansen.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 3401 S. Highland Dr. Salt Lake City, UT 84106.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.



