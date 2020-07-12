1/1
James Kelly Aldridge
1956 - 2020
James Kelly Aldridge, known by most as Kelly, age 63, passed peacefully in his sleep on July 8, 2020. Kelly was born in Wolf Point, Montana on October 31, 1956, to Harold and Harriett Aldridge (Harder). A hard-working man of irrepressible humor & energy, his final years were sadly stolen away by the scourge of early-onset dementia. He will be sorely missed by those who loved him, & will remember him the way we knew him best-joyful, loving, generous, & a man on whom you could always rely. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Harriett, & his lovely wife, Diane-the only woman he ever loved. He is survived by his son Timothy (Sarah), his daughter Jennifer (Kyle), & his five grandchildren: Evan, Alexis, Ryan, Isaac, & Alec, several of whom are fortunate enough to bear his likeness in their youth. He is also survived by his sister Diane & brother Joseph, with whom he shared more happy memories than we can say, as well as six nieces & nephews, many cousins, aunts, & uncles. Though his life on this earth was cut tragically short, he lived it fully. "Life is no brief candle for me. It is a sort of splendid torch which I have got hold of for just a moment, & I want to make it burn as brightly as possible before handing it on to future generations." - George Bernard Shaw. A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah 84092, with a graveside service to follow at 12:30 p.m. For the extended obituary and to leave online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 12, 2020.
