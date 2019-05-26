Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
James Blevins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Monday, May 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home
12600 S 2200 W
Riverton, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Blevins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Kent Blevins


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Kent Blevins Obituary
James Kent Blevins
1962 - 2019
James Kent Blevins, 56, passed away suddenly due to cardiac arrest on May 21, 2019. Jim, also known as Jamie, will be remembered for his laugh, commitment to science and education, and love for his family and friends, both human and furry. He taught biology for many years at Salt Lake Community College, and was pursuing a PhD in anthropology at the University of Utah.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 S 2200 W, Riverton, Utah. All are welcome. www.broomheadfuenralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now