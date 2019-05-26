|
|
James Kent Blevins
1962 - 2019
James Kent Blevins, 56, passed away suddenly due to cardiac arrest on May 21, 2019. Jim, also known as Jamie, will be remembered for his laugh, commitment to science and education, and love for his family and friends, both human and furry. He taught biology for many years at Salt Lake Community College, and was pursuing a PhD in anthropology at the University of Utah.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 S 2200 W, Riverton, Utah. All are welcome. www.broomheadfuenralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019