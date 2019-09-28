Home

Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
(801) 262-4631
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farm Hill Stake Center
1250 East Murray Holladay Road
Murray, UT
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Farm Hill Stake Center
1250 East Murray Holladay Road
Murray, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Farm Hill Stake Center
1250 East Murray Holladay Road
Murray, UT
James Kramer


1965 - 2019
James Kramer Obituary
December 10, 1965 ~
September 25, 2019
Murray, UT-James Oliver Kramer, passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2019. He was born December 10, 1965 in Helena, Montana. Married Sheila Kay Lundgren on January 11, 1992. They were sealed for time and all eternity on September 3, 1994 in the Salt Lake City Temple. He was fiercely protective and loving. James and Sheila had three Children, Tayler Ellyse, Carley Michelle, and Brandon Torsten. He had a great love of the outdoors. James worked for Wagstaff Crane for the past 24 Years this past Month. Friends and family may gather on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Farm Hill Stake Center, 1250 East Murray Holladay Road, Murray, Utah. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 30. 2019, 11 AM with a viewing beginning at 9:30 AM at Farm Hill Stake Center. Please visit www.memorialutah.com to read James obituary in full.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
