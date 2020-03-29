|
James L. Dublinski
1932-2020
James L. Dublinski, "Jimmy D", our dear husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully at home on March 23, 2020 at the age of 88. We will greatly miss this man of integrity and honor and full of love for family and friends.
Born in Chicago to Thomas Michael Dublinski and Rose Mary Jellen, Jim and his brother Tom grew up during a time when the milkman delivered glass quart bottles in a horse drawn wagon and the iceman delivered ice blocks in a pushcart.
Jim was raised in a devout Catholic family and attended Catholic schools. He developed a strong work ethic early on, which also helped him excel in sports, a gift that landed him a scholarship at the University of Utah, where he lettered as a member of the football team.
After college, Jim joined the Washington Redskins, yet was released due to injury after three games. He was then drafted into the Army in April of 1954 and was stationed at Fort Ord, California, where he also played football.
He met his first wife, Joan Soukup, in the Spring of 1956. They were married in 1958 and raised their two children, Jim and Julie, in Riverside, Illinois. Jim worked for Proctor & Gamble and then started his own successful food brokerage firm. Jim and Joan enjoyed traveling the globe together. After 37 wonderful years of marriage, Joan passed away suddenly in December of 1994.
Jim decided to attend a fraternity reunion at the University of Utah. It was at this time, he reconnected with Ardys Mason, his college sweetheart. An old college romance was soon rekindled, and they married on December 30th, 1995 in Salt Lake City. This was also the time that Jim became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he and Ardys were sealed to each other in the Johannesburg Temple in South Africa by Ardys's brother, James O. Mason.
Jim and Ardys served a Church Public Affairs mission in New York City where they worked closely with the United Nations Diplomatic Corps. Upon returning to Salt Lake City, they settled into Ardys's home where they spent many wonderful years together, hosting frequent family gatherings and enjoying great relationships with many dear friends and neighbors.
Jim was the recipient of many sports accolades, but what mattered most to those who knew and loved him was he always made you feel better, even when he crushed you in a card game. Like clockwork, every child and grandchild received a Jimmy D card on every birthday and holiday. His cards will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Ardys Mason Dublinski, his children, Jim (Noan) Dublinski, Julie (Ron) Shay, his stepchildren Sabrina (Kurt) Imig, Margit (Brian) Herring and Michael (Kristen) von Rosen, and a fan club of 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Dad, Jimmy D, you will be missed! Go Utes!
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 29, 2020