|
|
James L. Schwab
1931 ~ 2019
James L. Schwab, age 88, died October 20, 2019. He was born August 27, 1931, in Wyoming to Martin and Carolyn Mills Schwab. He married Mary Stoker in 1951. She died in 1980. He married Barbara Hepworth in 1982.
James was employed at Utah State Tax Commission for 30 years as the Data Processing Division Director and a Commission Purchasing Agent. He was a realtor for Boone Newson Real Estate for 17 years. He was a member of the Roman Catholic Church; graduated from East High School and attended the University of Utah. He enjoyed snow and waterskiing and flying in his younger years. James spent many happy summers at the family cabin in Wyoming.
James is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Paul (Zenda); daughter, Suzann (Mike) Maloney; grandsons: Matt and Rory Maloney. He is preceded in death by son, Steven; parents; brothers and sisters.
George has lived with us for 31 years, and will continue to do so and care for all of Barbie's needs.
At Jim's request there will be no funeral services. His cremated remains will be interred in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Jim greatly appreciated the many years that Dr. King Udall provided for his health. He also appreciated the medical and therapeutic care in his last years from the staff of Aspen Ridge Home Health & Hospice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 27, 2019