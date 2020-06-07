1949 ~ 2020

James L. Smith, 'Larry', passed away on May 24, 2020 in Lacey, WA. He was born December 15, 1949 in San Francisco to Raymond E. and MaryAnn Rohrer Smith. Larry received a honorable discharge from the USMC. He had a degree in culinary arts.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathryn Hooper and two sons that he has been so proud of: James Adam (Reno, NV) and David Lawrence (SLC, UT). Also survived by sister Carole Bodin and niece Melissa (CA), brother Carl Dennis Smith (WA) and sister Katherine Smith (FL).

At Larry's request and due to the covid19, in lieu of a memorial service and flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank.

God bless and peace be with you Larry.



