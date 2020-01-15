Home

Nelson Family Mortuary
4780 N University Ave
Provo, UT 84604
(801) 405-7444
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Nelson Family Mortuary
4780 N University Ave
Provo, UT 84604
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Nelson Family Mortuary
4780 N University Ave
Provo, UT 84604
View Map
James Lavar Bills


1935 - 2020
James Lavar Bills Obituary
James LaVar Bills
Aug 4, 1935 ~ Jan 8, 2020
James LaVar Bills died January 8, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. Jim was born August 4, 1935, in Murray, Utah, to Leo DeMont and Elizabeth Steadman Bills. Jim served in the California Mission from 1955-1957, and was sealed to his eternal companion, Marjorie Ann Anderson, on March 25, 1958, in the Salt Lake City Temple. Jim graduated with High Honors from the University of Utah and received a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship to pursue graduate studies. After receiving his PhD in Inorganic Chemistry at M.I.T. in 1963, Jim began his lifelong career as a Chemistry Professor at Brigham Young University.
Jim and Marjorie were the parents of three children: Jana Hickman, Brian Bills and Crystal Malmstrom. In addition to his children, Jim is survived by his sister, Ramona Wente, and by his nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Jim will be remembered for his quiet, faithful service as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and as an avid BYU Cougar football and basketball fan. His grandchildren will remember car rides and picnics in Provo Canyon, bowling trips to BYU, and walks along the Provo River for rides in the big swing. Most of all, he will be remembered for his devotion to Marjorie, and the loving care he provided in her final years.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Avenue, Provo, UT. A visitation will be held from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the services. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 15, 2020
