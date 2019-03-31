James L. Porter

Sept 9, 1934~Mar 27,2019

Delta, UT-Celebrating a life well lived, James "Jim" LaVar Porter, passed away March 27, 2019, at 84, on his farm, a place he often referred to as being "just like heaven." Born to Leslie and Romania Hansen Porter on Sept. 9, 1934 in Sutherland, Utah, youngest of 7 children. His fondest memories of childhood include raising chickens, riding his horse Strip, and playing baseball. In high school, he developed a love for wrestling, and became Delta Wrestling's first state champion. By graduation, he had lettered in football, wrestling, boxing, baseball, and track, receiving 13 letters total. His academic career started at BYU on a wrestling scholarship. After completing an LDS Church Mission in the Northern States Mission, Jim transferred to SUU and became a recognized athlete in both football and baseball. After graduating with a degree in education, Jim returned to his hometown of Delta, Utah where he coached the wrestling team. Jim lead the team to 5 consecutive state championships and 9 regional titles. He also holds the state record for 159 consecutive team dual wrestling wins, a record that stands to this day. Additionally, he served as athletic director at White Pine High School in Ely, Nevada and started their wrestling program. Years later, he took on coaching duties for the wrestling program at Millard High School, and eventually helped Millard win their first State Championship in many years. During his coaching career, Jim coached 31 wrestlers to individual state championships, and been recognized as Wrestling Coach of the Year 6 times. Besides wrestling success, he coached the Delta High School football team to a record of 37-7 and won a state championship. Upon completion of his distinguished coaching career, Jim was inducted into the Utah Wrestling Hall of Fame, and selected for a Lifetime of Service Award by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

While serving his mission, he met a young woman who would later become the love his life. Jim and Virginia Dearinger were married for time and all eternity on June 6, 1957 in the Manti LDS Temple. Together they raised 9 children on the farm they loved. He often said there is no better place to teach the values of hard work and create good memories on the way. Jim and Virginia went on to become grandparents to 41 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren and counting. From his athletes and students, to his friends and family, Jim touched the hearts of thousands, and never failed to make people feel important and see their potential. He made a lasting impression on all he came across. Whether physical, spiritual, social, or emotional, he truly dedicated his life to the success of others. He never wavered in his belief in and love for, God and Jesus Christ and his fellow man.

The family expresses heartfelt thanks to IHC Homecare and Hospice for their tender loving care of our dad. Special thanks to Sherry, Doug, and Charlie for their particular attentions and love at this difficult time.

Survived by wife: Virginia; children: Janice (Jeff) Hayes, Terri (John) Miller, Pam Hathaway, Lezlie (Chris) Smith, Penny (Dan) Cohen, Gary (Cindy) Porter, David (Deann) Porter, Rick (Pilar) Porter, Bobbie (Adam) Mendenhall; brother: Kenneth (Juvene) Porter. Preceded in death by parents, 6 siblings and sons-in-law: Walter Shields and Chris Smith.

Funeral: Friday, April 5, 11 am, Hinckley LDS Chapel, 188 N Main St. Viewings: Thursday, 6-8 pm, at Nickle Mortuary, 190 S Center St, Delta; and Friday, 9:30-10:40 am, prior to service. Burial Delta Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.nicklemortuary.com

